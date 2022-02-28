CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Cherry Valley police officer, sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor, has been released because of a legal issue after serving only two years, and the case against him has been reopened.

In February 2020, former Cherry Valley Police Officer Jason Personette pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to the original indictment, while Personette was an adviser for the Cherry Valley Police Explorers Program, he had sex with the victim at the Cherry Valley Police Department building. Records showed Personette also had sex with the victim in a police squad car and at two hotels.

Personette was sentenced to four years for each of 3 counts of criminal sexual assault.

But, according to a prosecutor assigned to the case, in his plea deal, Personette was advised that his parole would consist of 3 years of supervision. However, an Illinois statute mandates parole for sexual assault of a minor is actually 3 years to life.

Because he was misadvised of the conditions of his parole, Personette was able to withdraw his guilty plea in February 2021 and petition for his release.

Personette posted bond in February 2022 and was set free. He will now stand trial for the original charges.