Former ComEd official charged in federal bribery probe

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A former ComEd vice president has been charged with bribery conspiracy, the first criminal charge tied to a federal probe that has implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The one-count criminal information document charging Fidel Marquez became public late Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Federal prosecutors in July said the electric utility agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme of the company arranging jobs and vendor subcontracts “for various associates of a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois” identified as the speaker in other court records.

Madigan has not been charged and has maintained that he has done nothing wrong.

House Republicans this week requested an inquiry by an Illinois House investigative panel. Several Democrats have separately called for Madigan to resign.

The court document filed Friday alleges that Marquez solicited jobs, contracts and payments to benefit Madigan and his associates to influence legislation that benefited ComEd.

The Tribune reported that it could not reach Marquez or his attorney for comment Friday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

