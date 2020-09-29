Former ComEd VP pleads guilty to bribery charges in Madigan investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former ComEd Vice President Fidel Marquez Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he tried to bribe officials close to House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Marquez Jr. entered the plea before a House Special Investigative Committee. His sentencing hearing will reportedly take place in January, once his cooperation in the federal investigation is complete.

JUST IN: Fidel Marquez has pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) September 29, 2020

Commonwealth Edison previously agreed to pay a $200 million fine after admitting it steered jobs, contracts, and payments to people connected to Madigan.

In the written agreement, ComEd admitted to supplying benefits to associates of Madigan – the nation’s longest serving statehouse speaker – from 2011 to 2019 in exchange for the speaker’s help in pushing through legislation favorable to the utility.

Governor Pritzker has called on Madigan to answer questions about ComEd’s confession. In his letter, Madigan denied any wrongdoing, and said if anyone at ComEd ever tried to bribe or influence him, they “would have failed miserably.”

“I take offense at any notion otherwise,” Madigan wrote. “To the extent that anyone may have suggested to others that I could be influenced, then they, too, were dead wrong and, had I known about it, I would have made every effort to put a stop to it.”

He additionally stated, “I believe part of my duty as an elected official is to help people, including helping those seeking employment. As I have stated before, I have never helped someone find a job with an expectation that the person would not be asked to perform work by his or her employer.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

