DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Daniel Sheets, 37, a former teacher/athletic coach with the Dakota School District, is facing charges of child pornography and unauthorized videotaping.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheets was brought into custody in the 100 block of Davis Junction’s S. Elm Street on Wednesday.

It came after an investigation after an official with the school district filed a report about a teach/athletic coach who was believed to have engage in inappropriate communications with multiple female students in October 2021. Sheets was placed on administrative leave after the report was filed.

Sheets has been charged with three counts of Child Pornography and two counts of Unauthorized Videotaping. He is being held in the Ogle County Jail until he is transferred to Stephenson County.