FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Freeport Fire Chief Scott Miller, who served from 2013 to 2017, is coming out of retirement to resume the role after the sudden passing of Fire Chief Brad Liggett in January.

Prior to his first service with the Freeport Fire Department, Miller worked in Elk Grove from 1986 to 2013.

“We here at Freeport Fire are truly looking forward to Chief Miller’s return to our department,” said Interim Chief Scott Stykel. Stykel was appointed after the sudden passing of Fire Chief Brad Liggett in early January. “During his first tenure here with Freeport, there were many upgrades to both equipment and procedures, so we are hoping he can bring new upgrades to our apparatus needs.”

Miller will take on the role starting March 14, 2022.