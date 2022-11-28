ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Felicya Knox, 31, pleaded guilty to buying guns on behalf of a convicted felon on Monday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Knox knowingly sold two guns to someone convicted of a crime.

Knox was also accused of lying to the licensed dealer from whom she bought the gun about who she was buying it for.

She pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms. She faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Her sentencing is set for May 10th, 2023.

She was a former secretary at Freeport Middle School.