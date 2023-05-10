ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Felicya Knox, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to spend 5 months in federal prison followed by 7 months of home confinement for buying guns for a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, accused of both selling firearms and lying to a licensed dealer.

Knox was a secretary at Freeport Middle School.

Federal documents show that, between May 2020 and February 2021, the Department of Justice accused Knox of disposing of a Glock 22 .40 caliber firearm, along with a Masterpiece Arms 9 millimeter pistol, to an individual, knowing that the person had committed a crime.

The other party was not identified by authorities.

Knox is also accused of lying to the licensed dealer who she bought the gun from about who she was buying it for.

She pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms on November 28th, 2022.

In addition to her sentence, Knox must serve 3 years of court-supervised parole.