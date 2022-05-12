ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Blaisdell Street, near School Street and North Central Avenue.

The teen was taken to the hospital with what were called “life-threatening” injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

“I used to be a gang member in Chicago, and also participated in some other things,” said Daniel Hernandez, now a member of the Young Adult Ministry at Victory Outreach Church of Rockford. “So, I know what it is. I lost my brother to gang violence as well so it hurts my heart.”

Hernandez says it has been four years since his brother’s death and hopes to channel his energy into helping show young people there’s a life outside of crime.

Although police have not released details, Pastor William Turner, of nearby Victory Outreach Church of Rockford, at 832 Sanford Street, says he was involved in similar situations in his youth.

Turner said that is why his focus in life is on helping young people in Rockford, saying his heart hurts when he hears seemingly nightly reports of teen shootings.

Although Turner and his wife don’t have children, he says the teens he helps through his ministry become like family.

“That’s our mission here is to bring those young children out of the street, and show them a more positive way of living,” he said.

Both Turner and Hernandez say their mission is to help the next generation of Rockford’s youth to live to see their next birthday.

“We, as a community, we need to step up and be available for our young struggling people,” Turner said.