ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Machesney Park resident Dan Lund made his way from Harlem High School to Hollywood, now working for Disney Animation.

The Disney logo celebrating 100 years is displayed on stage during CinemaCon 2023 Disney studios presentation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 26, 2023 (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lund started his career with Disney in Los Angeles shortly after graduating from film school, getting his first job as a production assistant for “The Prince and the Pauper” (1990). After that, he went on to do the effects for movies like “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Princess and The Frog” (2009), Frozen 1 and 2, and most recently “Wish” (2023).

Lunds role in “Wish” was to help bring the star character to life, and create the stardust around the star along with other magic effects in the movie.

“Wish” came out in theatres on November 22nd, it represents Disney Animations’ 100-year anniversary, the movie has many nods to past films.