SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Ngozi Ezike is facing an ethics investigation after she took a position as CEO of Mt. Sinai Hospital, which is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Ezike left her role as head of the IDPH in April.

The Illinois Ethics Act requires department heads to wait a full year before joining companies overseen by the department that they led.

Earlier Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker defended Ezike, saying, “I believe now, as I did during her tenure, that she’s one of the great public servants we’ve had in Illinois. I’m proud of her and I know they’ll get through this look at whatever is necessary, but, I want to be clear, she’s somebody who has always tried to do the right thing.”

An attorney for Ezike insists that she did not violate the State’s ethics act.

The investigation is being undertaken by the Better Government Association.