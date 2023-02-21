SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is releasing a new book.

It will be called “Renegade: My Life in Faith, the Military, and Defending America from Trump’s Attacks on Democracy.”

Kinzinger said in a statement that he has been waiting to tell his story ever since what he calls his “final falling out with the GOP on the day of the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol.”

The book is scheduled to be released on October 17. Kinzinger served the former 11th and 16th Districts from 2011 until this past January. He did not seek reelection last year.