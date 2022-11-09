CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Election Day has now come and gone, but residents still probably see campaign signs around town. In Champaign County, one candidate is doing something about it.

Mike Kobel is creating a “Sign Challenge.” He wants any Champaign County candidate to send a photo of themself and their collected signs to his Facebook page. He will take that person out to dinner if they do.

Kobel is not letting Tuesday night’s outcome keep him down. He lost in his bid for county board, and he now hopes that the challenge will bring some positivity to the races, no matter what side of the aisle people are on.

“You also gotta have fun with this stuff when you run. You don’t want to lose your sanity,” Kobel said. “I’ll be finishing up mine this afternoon. As I come across some of our other candidates along the way, you know, the same party or some that I’ve put out, we’ll be getting them up off the streets also so people can have their yards back.”

As for the signs, the metal stakes will be recycled and the plastic signs will be donated to a beekeeper. Kobel said that they can be used to create beehives.