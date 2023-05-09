SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has launched a taxpayer initiative to clean up political corruption.

He is calling on the governor and the speaker of the house to hold a special session. Quinn wants the General Assembly to address ethics by advancing a conflict-of-interest provision for state lawmakers.

Quinn’s call for reform came a week after the conviction of four defendants who participated in ComEd’s eight-year bribery scheme, the largest utility scandal in American history.

“Any time there is a crisis, an ethics crisis in state government and local government, there needs to be serious reform and also serious investigation, and thinking by the General Assembly and by the governor, to straighten things out,” Quinn said.

The former governor is proposing a provision that would prevent legislators from voting on matters where they have a personal, financial or family conflict of interest, as well as impose penalties for those who do.