SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was back in Springfield on Monday to unveil his official portrait.

The picture features the ex-Republican governor sporting his signature no-tie look, with the State of Illinois pin on his lapel. It was painted by Evanston-based artist Richard Halstead.

Monday’s ceremony was Rauner’s first public event in the state since leaving office in early 2019. Though he now lives in Florida, the former governor said that he will return to Illinois in September for the start of dove hunting season.