CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced Thursday that he is not running for mayor of Chicago.

There had been speculation that he may enter the race, and Quinn said that he had been asked to do it.

Instead, Quinn said he would focus on referendum efforts for the 2023 ballot, including property tax relief and ethics reform.

He previously served as Governor from 2009 to 2015. He took office after Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) was removed from office, and was elected to the office in 2010.

He was defeated by Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) in 2015.

Prior to serving as Governor, Quinn was also Lt. Governor, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of the Cook County Board of (Property Tax) Appeals.

He ran for Illinois Attorney General in 2017 but was defeated by AG Kwame Raoul.

According to WLS, a number of candidates are running against current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, including Congressman Chuy Garcia, Aldermen Ray Lopez, Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, businessman Willie Wilson, State Representative Kam Buckner, Paul Vallas and Ja’Mal Green.