Former Illinois Republican Governor Jim Edgar says he’ll vote for Biden

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar said he’ll be voting for Democrat Joe Biden during an interview this week, breaking ranks with President Donald Trump.

Edgar, former U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood, and ex-Illinois Republican Party chair Pat Brady said they would be voting for Biden the week of the Republican National Convention.

“He’s been more of a disappointment than I thought he’d be,” Edgar said in an interview with WBEZ. “I think he bungled the pandemic thing. He undercuts our allies. I don’t understand his relationship with [Russian President Vladmir] Putin. The list goes on and on.

“But I think the biggest thing is his character. He’s a bully. He doesn’t tell the truth. Just all kinds of things.”

“All the downstaters are going to vote for Trump, but it’s not going to matter because they’re going to get out-voted by the suburbanites and Chicagoans,” Edgar said. “For the Party to be able to win in Illinois statewide, we need to divorce ourselves from the Trump thing.”

Current Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider was in Charlotte, N.C. to attend the convention. Schneider, who cast his vote to nominate Trump, said he believed the President could win the reliably blue state of Illinois as a result of “the lawlessness in Chicago, with the rioting and the protesters.”

“We need to make Illinois Republican again so we can institute policies that are positive for the people of Illinois and keep people from leaving our state,” Schneider said.

