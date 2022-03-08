SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton is facing up to a year and a half in federal prison for embezzlement.

He pled guilty to one count on Tuesday morning. The 52-year-old Democrat from Villa Park will be sentenced in June. His lawyer revealed a plea deal with prosecutors last month.

Cullerton was charged with more than 40 various counts in August of 2019. He was accused of accepting nearly $275,000 in money and other benefits from the Teamsters Union for doing little to no work.

He agreed to reimburse the union for around $250,000.