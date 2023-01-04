DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Lifescape Community Services announced Wednesday that its former executive director and CEO, Carol Green, has died.

According to Lifescape, Green died Friday, December 30th.

She served for 20 years from 1995 until she retired in 2016. Under her leadership, Lifescape expanded its programs for older adults and renovated its service facilities.

“Carol was a tremendous leader at a time when we needed strong leadership and vision. She had a passion for service. When she retired, she left our organization in a wonderful position to serve even more older adults and their families,” stated Dale C. Townsend, president of Lifescape’s Board of Directors.

Services will be held Saturday, January 7th at 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, located at 3940 N. Vermilion Street in Danville.

Lifescape serves older adults in northern Illinois, in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties.