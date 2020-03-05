Former Loves Park moving company employee arrested for stealing jewelry

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) –27-year-old Isaac Williams, a former Two Men and a Truck employee, has been charged with stealing jewelry from a client.

On August 18th, Rockford Police investigated the theft complaint, and identified Williams as the suspect.

The stolen jewelry was reportedly valued at $95,650.

On March 5th, a Winnebago grand jury charged Williams with Theft. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Williams is scheduled to appear at the Courtroom A at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on March 17 at 9 a.m.

A representative from the moving company says Williams is no longer employed with them.

