Former Loves Park moving company employee arrested for stealing jewelry

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) –27-year-old Isaac Williams, a former Two Men and a Truck employee, has been charged with stealing jewelry from a client.
On August 18th, Rockford Police investigated the theft complaint, and identified Williams as the suspect.
The stolen jewelry was reportedly valued at $95,650.
On March 5th, a Winnebago grand jury charged Williams with Theft. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.
Williams is scheduled to appear at the Courtroom A at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on March 17 at 9 a.m.
A representative from the moving company says Williams is no longer employed with them.
