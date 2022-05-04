MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The former vice president of marketing and public relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville pled guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion on Wednesday.

Barbara Bortner, 57, was sentenced to three and a half years. Between 2015 and 2020, Bortner and co-defendant Ryan Weckerly engaged in a kickback scheme in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work for Mercyhealth.

Once Bortner approved his marketing invoices, Weckerly received payments from Mercyhealth and provided money to Bortner using either cash or checks. In return for the payments, Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s business, Morningstar Media Group, as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth.

Bortner created a fictitious company named WeInspire LLC in order to disguise the true nature of the kickback payments. Weckerly wrote over 103 checks to WeInspire LLC from one of his business accounts during the timeframe of the kickback scheme. The cumulative total of these checks was $2,051,975

In addition, bank records show that Weckerly provided Bortner with over $1,000,000 in cash kickback payments. Based on the government’s financial analysis of Weckerly’s accounting and bank records, the total monetary amount of the fraud was $3,136,200.72.

During an audit by the IRS of Bortner’s individual tax returns in May 2019, Bortner represented to an IRS Revenue Agent during an interview that WeInspire was a legitimate company that performed marketing work for one of Weckerly’s businesses. In the months following the interview with the IRS Revenue Agent, Bortner continued to receive kickback payments from Weckerly.