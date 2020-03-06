Former Oregon doctor pleads guilty to paying for sex in Rockford lingerie shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Mark Myers, 53, pleaded guilty to Solicitation of a Sexual Act for paying a lingerie shop worker for sex.

Myers was one of 28 people charged in connection with an August 2019 prostitution investigation into two Rockford lingerie shops.

Chantilly Lace, 106 7th Street, and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 7th Street, were closed and condemned in March and May of 2019.

Myers was given a leave of absence from his family practice in Oregon following his arrest.

The Rockford Police Department executed search warrants of both businesses during an operation dubbed “Operation Exclusive”, and based on evidence gathered, announced Tuesday a total of 80 charges against 28 individuals.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Rockford Police spoke with a witness in the case who said she had worked at Exclusive Lingerie and had performed sex acts for money.

The witness confirmed she had sex with Myers.

Myers was sentenced to Conditional Discharge for 24 months, and sentenced to 180 days in jail.

