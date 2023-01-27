BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Brian Sample, 41, of Poplar Grove, a former Byron Police recruit already serving time for the sexual assault of a female trainee, was found guilty this week of charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, a public school student disclosed the offenses after a presentation on Erin’s Law, a child sex abuse program required in Illinois schools.

Investigators say the crimes happened between December 30th, 2020 and December 20, 2021.

Sample was found guilty of two counts on Wednesday, January 25th.

He faces up to 60 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for live.

Sample was already serving time for a 2 1/2-year sentence of Criminal Sexual Abuse of an fellow recruit in the Byron police training program in 2020.

His sentencing in the new case is set for Feburary 13th.