BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Brian Sample, 41, of Poplar Grove, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, a public school student disclosed the offenses after a presentation on Erin’s Law, a child sex abuse program required in Illinois schools.

Investigators say the crimes happened between December 30th, 2020, and December 20, 2021.

Sample was found guilty of two counts on January 25th.

Sample was already serving time for a 2 1/2-year sentence of Criminal Sexual Abuse of a fellow recruit in the Byron police training program in 2020.

Authorities say the two sentences will be served concurrently.

Sample is eligible for parole of 3 years to natural life, and must register as a sex offender.