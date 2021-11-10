Former Rep. Litesa Wallace announces bid for Cheri Bustos’ Congressional seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former State Rep. Litesa Wallace (D) on Wednesday announced her candidacy for Illinois 17th Congressional District.

“As a single mom, social worker, and former state representative I know the challenge of finding affordable childcare and the impacts of the rising cost of food and rent. It’s why as a state legislator I strengthened the IL childcare assistance program and fought for a living wage. Today I’m launching my run for Congress to continue the fight for working families,” Wallace said in a video announcing her candidacy.

Bustos announced in April she would not seek re-election.

The same day, former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorenson (D) announced his campaign.

Wallace and Sorenson will square off against Esther Joy King (R), Charlie Helmick (R), Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann (D), and Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle (D) have announced they are running for Bustos’ soon-to-be vacated spot.

Wallace ran for Lt. Governor as the running mate to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss in 2017.

Wallace caused some controversy in August of 2020 when she raised bail money for anti-police protesters who were arrested at the Rockford City Market.