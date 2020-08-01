Former Rep. Litesa Wallace pays bail for Rockford protesters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rep. Litesa Wallace bonded several protesters out of jail who had been arrested Friday night in Rockford.

Wallace, a Democrat and former member of the Illinois House of Representatives, confirmed on Facebook that she was accepting donations to her cash app to pay for the inmates release from the Winnebago County Jail.

About 20 protesters blocked East State Street near Rockford City Market Friday evening.

There were some tense moments as drivers attempted to make their way through the area. Rockford Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies moved in to help drivers get past.

Nine protesters, five women and four men, were eventually taken into custody. Charges include Aggravated Battery on a Public Roadway, Mob Action, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Wallace said she was able to bond out at least half of them by 6 a.m. Saturday morning, including protest leader Leslie Rolfe.

The protesters object to the treatment of activists by Rockford Police during protests on May 30th at District One Headquarters. They believe officers used excessive force.

Wednesday, a department review board report cleared officers of any wrongdoing.

Wallace ran for Lieutenant Governor alongside State Senator Daniel Bliss (D-9th) in 2018. Her term in the House ended in 2019.

