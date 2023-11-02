MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Gary Huber, 36, a former Rock County deputy, has been found guilty of four counts of sex crimes involving children.

Huber was arrested in 2021 for crimes that happened prior to his hiring as a police officer, in 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, Huber assaulted four boys between 8-12 years old and gave them opiates, WKOW reported. The crimes happened between 2010 and 2016.

Huber became a Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy in August 2016 and resigned in July 2021.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of Causing a Child 13-18 to View or Engage in Sexual Activity and 2 counts of Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child.

Huber initially faced 10 felony charges, but six were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.