Former Rockford airport executive director, Frederick Ford, dies at 75

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford Airport announced the passing of former executive director Frederick Ford on Monday, at 75.

“In addition to recruiting UPS to the airport campus, he also developed cargo facilities for Airborne Express and CF/Emery, and a maintenance base for American Airlines/American Eagle. During his time as executive director, Ford recruited four major passenger airlines and three cargo airlines,” the airport said in a statement.

“RFD would not be the successful economic engine that it is today without the forward thinking, vision and success that Fred Ford had in bringing UPS to the Rockford Airport,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director at RFD. “Fred was a good friend and mentor to me, and I will miss our times together.”

Ford died in Fort Myers, Florida, on January 13th.