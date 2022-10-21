ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former U.S. figure skater and Rockford Park District ice skating coach has been found guilty of sexually assaulting former students.

Eugene Heffron, 83, was accused of inappropriately touching three of his students in 2018. The alleged incidents go back as far as 1999.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said Heffron abused one student between 1999 and 2006 when she was between the ages of 9 and 15, and another told the jury of sexual misconduct between 2004 and 2005, when she was 15 and 16 years old.

Heffron was convicted on three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Prosecutors said the abuse happened at Rockford Park District locations where Heffron coached, at the Carlson Ice Arena and the Riverview Ice House.

The Rockford Park District says it learned of the alleged incidents in March 2018 from an abuse prevention organization affiliated with the U.S. Figure Skating Association, SafeSpot.

Heffron’s membership with U.S. Figure Skating was suspended.

He is due to be sentenced on January 27, 2023, and faces up to 7 years in prison. Trial dates for the remaining two victims have not been set.