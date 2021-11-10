Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorenson running for Congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorenson has announced he’s running for Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Congress.

Sorenson, a Democrat, will run to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District after Bustos announced in April she would not seek re-election.

Sorenson worked as meteorologist at WREX from 2003 until 2014, and then moved to take a job at WQAD in the Quad Cities.

On Wednesday morning, former State Rep. Litesa Wallace (D) also announced her candidacy.

Esther Joy King (R), Charlie Helmick (R), Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann (D), and Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle (D) have announced they are running for Bustos’ soon-to-be vacated spot.