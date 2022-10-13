ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29.

Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending.

Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed officers in homes within the neighborhoods they patrol. Thurmond lived rent and utility free in a ROCK house at 1007 15th Street. The program was sponsored by the Winnebago County Housing Authority.

In 2019, he was accused of rape and later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

As part of his plea deal, Thurmond agreed to perform 50 hours of community service and resign from the Rockford Police Department. He was also prohibited from serving as a police officer in Illinois and was fined $439.