CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Wicks has started his major-league career on fire, with his latest performance breaking a 100-year-old record.

The former Rockford Rivets pitcher earned his third win yesterday, pitching into the 7th inning and helping the Cubs sweep the San Francisco Giants.

In the process, Wicks became the first Cubs starting pitcher since 1901 to record three-straight wins to begin his career, according to the Cubs official X/Twitter account.

Wicks is the first Rockford Rivets alum to appear in a Major League Baseball game. He pitched for Rockford in 2020, winning two games over 34.2 innings pitched.

The Kansas State product has pitched incredibly well in his rookie season, currently sporting a 2.16 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 16.2 innings pitched.

He is expected to remain in the Cubs rotation through the end of the season.