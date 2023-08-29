CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Rivets pitcher Jordan Wicks dazzled in his debut with the Cubs last week, and he may be getting an encore.

Wicks, who pitched four games for the Rivets in 2020, struck out 9 Pittsburgh Pirates over 5 innings on Saturday to earn his first big-league win.

Replacing veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly, it wasn’t a given that Wicks would stick with the Cubs beyond one start. However, signs seem to point towards him getting another shot.

Wicks is still with the team, according to the Cubs official website, and a starter for this weekend, when Wicks would be available to start, has not yet been named.

The first Rivet to ever make an MLB debut, Wicks could quickly become a fan favorite as the Cubs push for a playoff spot.

Wicks dominated during his Rockford tenure, winning 2 games and striking out 29 batters over 20 innings.

“A big shoutout to former Rivet @jordanwicks for his making his MLB Debut! Your Rockford Rivets family is proud of you! We can’t wait to see what your future in the MLB holds,” said the Rivets on their Facebook page.