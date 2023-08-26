PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Rivet Jordan Wicks made quite the impression on his major league team Saturday night.

Wicks struck out 9 Pittsburgh Pirates batters over 5 innings to earn his first major league victory.

The Kansas State alumni was called up to start for an ineffective Drew Smyly and was dominate after a shaky first inning.

Wicks played four games for the Rockford Rivets in 2020 earning 2 wins over 34.2 innings pitched with 52 strikeouts. He became the first-ever Rivets player to play in a major league game.

Whether Wicks will stay in the Cubs’ rotation is unknown, however his first start could not have gone much better.