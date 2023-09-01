CINCINATTI, Ohio (WTVO) — Former Rockford Rivets starting pitcher Jordan Wicks will get a chance for an encore today against the Cincinnati Reds.

Wicks, who pitched for Rockford in 2020, became the first Rivet to ever appear in a Major League Baseball game last Saturday. The left-handed pitcher struck out nine Pittsburgh Pirates over five innings to earn his first career win.

He’ll get another shot to prove he can stick in the big leagues at 12:10 p.m., against a stronger opponent in the Reds.

Wicks won two games for the Rivets in 2020 over four starts. He was drafted in the first round by the Cubs out of Kansas State.