Former Rockford Police Chief, Delbert Peterson, dead at 98

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Chief Delbert Peterson died Tuesday at the age of 98.

Peterson served as Chief of Police for 20 years, between 1957 and 1977. He joined the police department in 1949.

A graduate of West High School, Peterson served in the Navy during World War II, and was at the battles of Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima, according to his obituary.

Peterson was selected as one of the 100 People of the Century who helped shape Rockford in the 20th Century.

He is survived by his wife, Lois.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N. 1 St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.