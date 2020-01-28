Former Rockford Police and Metro Security officers sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police officer Yuliya Kuznets, 38, and former Rockford Metro Security officer, James Ackerman, 51, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for an armed robbery at the Van Galder bus terminal in 2018.

Each pled guilty to the Armed Robbery charge on January 27th, 2020.

On July 22nd, 2018, a woman at the Rockford Van Galder bus terminal at 7559 Walton Street said she was approached by two people wearing black, who pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

In a press conference, Chief O’Shea said that a gun was discharged during the incident.

Kuznets served with the Rockford Police Department from 2005 – 2013, and was fired from the police department in May of 2013 “for cause,” according to O’Shea.

On Friday, July 27th, 2018, police executed a search warrant at a home around 6:30 a.m., officers arrived to the residence on Myott Avenue, between Auburn Street and N. Main Street, to serve a search warrant, with the assistance of a SWAT team was called in out of precaution.

A cache of weapons and drugs were recovered from the residence, including 1000 rounds of ammunition and 6 guns, Hydrocodone, morphine, and Percocet, worth a street value of $65,000.

