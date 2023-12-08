ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – The Roscoe Police Department announced that former Police Chief Jamie Evans died Friday following a battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, that the Roscoe Police Department must forever say goodbye to Jamie Evans, whose second battle with cancer ended this evening,” the department said in a statement.

Evans served as Police Chief from 2008 until 2022.

“We express our sincerest condolences to her family and hope for a measure of peace during this time of mourning. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming,” the statement continued.

She was the first female Chief of Police in Winnebago County.

Evans retired from the force earlier this year. She was replaced by Acting Chief Sam Hawley.