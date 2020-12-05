CHICAGO (WGN) — Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died.
His attorney Dylan Smith told the Chicago Tribune Sandoval died Saturday from COVID-19 complications.
Smith said Sandoval, 56, was hospitalized before his death.
Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery and tax charges in January. He was cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in their investigation of corruption associated with red light camera.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Region 1 sees slight decrease in hospitalizations as COVID-19 positivity rate remains steady
- NIU drops to 0-5 after second half struggles against Toledo
- Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve
- Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19 complications: report
- Pres. Trump asks Georgia governor for help overturning Biden’s election victory in the state