Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19 complications: report

CHICAGO (WGN) — Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died.

His attorney Dylan Smith told the Chicago Tribune Sandoval died Saturday from COVID-19 complications.

Smith said Sandoval, 56, was hospitalized before his death.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery and tax charges in January. He was cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in their investigation of corruption associated with red light camera.

