FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Stephenson County Sheriff Samuel Volkert passed away on Tuesday. He was 71.

Volkert had been battling cancer and kidney disease for some time, according to his son Nicholas Volkert.

He served as Stephenson County Sheriff for three terms, from 1986 to 1998. He served the county as a sergeant, detective and deputy before he was elected sheriff.

Volkert was also a deputy for the Village of Pecatonica before joining the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.