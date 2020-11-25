Former Winnebago County Board Chairman candidate Burt Gerl joins Republican Party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Burt Gerl, former Democrat candidate for Winnebago County Board Chairman and current board member, has joined the Republican Party, chairman Eli Nicolosi announced Wednesday.
“I am excited for Burt to join our team,” Nicolosi said in a statement. “As Republicans, we agree with Ronald
Reagan, ‘Our loyalty lies with the little taxpayers, not the big spenders.’ Burt wants to
make positive changes in our community – so does the Republican Party in Winnebago
County. We’re excited to work together.”
Gerl said, “I want to make our community stronger. I want to make Winnebago County
a better place to live. After discussions with WCRCC Chairman Eli Nicolosi, and the
Chairman-Elect Joe Chiarelli, I believe the Republican Party is the best way for me to
continue my work.”
“I have worked well with Burt Gerl in my role as Winnebago County Sheriff,” said Sheriff
Gary Caruana. “if we disagreed on something we could at least talk about it and work
on it. I counted on his support of public safety and he did not let me down. Burt has
excellent communication skills and he has the ability to also share his knowledge of the
issues. This is a key component of any legislative body.”
Chiarelli defeated Gerl to become the next Winnebago County Board Chairman.
Current chairman Frank Haney (R) chose not to run for re-election.
Gerl is currently represents District 15 on the Winnebago County Board.
