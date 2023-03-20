ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A long-time active Rockford community member has passed away.

Ted Biondo died last Thursday in Celebration, Florida. He spent 30 years working for the former Sundstrand before he retired.

His extensive community service included time on the Rockford School Board, Rock Valley College Board of Trustees and the Winnebago County Board.

Biondo is survived by his wife Pat, who he was married to for nearly 60 years. They have a son and a daughter, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Biondo’s life in Winter Haven, Florida, this Thursday.

Ted Biondo was 79.