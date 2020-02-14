Closings
Former Winnebago County corrections officer charged with beating a child with an extension cord

Local News
Posted:

Photo: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Leonard Spates, a former Winnebago County corrections officer, has been charged with domestic battery for allegedly beating a juvenile family member with an extension cord.

According to court documents, on January 24th and February 11th, Spates, who lives in Poplar Grove, hit the child several times in the legs with the cord.

He was charged on February 12th.

Records show Spates was employed by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in fiscal year 2019, and officials there confirm he is not currently employed at the jail.

