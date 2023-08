ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A longtime community leader and public servant was laid to rest Friday.

Dominic Iasparro spent more than 40 years with the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

He died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 74.

A funeral service was held Friday morning at Holy Family Catholic Church, at 4407 Highcrest Road, followed by a processor to his final resting place, at Calvary Cemetery, in Winnebago.