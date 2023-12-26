OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Dense fog reportedly caused a 31-year-old Forreston woman to flip her vehicle on its side in rural Ogle County on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Courtney Melvin, was traveling with a 9-year-old passenger westbound on Coffman Road when she approached the intersection of Rock City Road at around 8:57 a.m.

Foggy conditions reportedly caused Melvin’s vehicle to travel off the west side of the roadway as Melvin attempted to navigate a curve, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin’s vehicle then struck a ditch embankment before overturning on its side. The 31-year-old and her passenger were checked out by emergency personnel before refusing medical attention.