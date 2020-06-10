Foster parents needed in Illinois, DCFS creates new recruitment tool

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois hopes families will open to their homes to kids in need. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched a new recruitment campaign to find more foster parents.

There are just over 18,000 kids in the state’s foster care system. The kids are placed in temporary care by local courts when their families are deemed unfit or unsafe to take care of them.

DCFS says homes are needed especially for teens, sibling groups, racial and sexual minorities, children with special needs, and teen moms.

For more information on becoming a foster parent, click here.

