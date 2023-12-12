ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An influential leader in children’s education is retiring.

Sarah Wolf, executive director of the Discovery Center Museum, announced that she will retire in January 2024, ending her 43 years at the helm of the children’s museum.

Wolf was one of the founders of the Discovery Center and led the museum through “many changes and substantial growth,” according to a release from the Center.

“From humble beginnings in the old Rockford Post Office to a nationally recognized children’s museum. Publications like USA Today, Forbes, Child Magazine, Family Vacation Critic, Family Fun Magazine and Reader’s Digest have all listed Discovery Center as one of the top children’s museums in the nation.”

The museum published a list of accomplishments under Wolf’s direction:

Welcomed almost five million visitors and served almost 6.5 million children and families including its school and outreach programs since its opening in 1981.

Transformed into a major tourism destination.

Successfully completed two major capital campaigns. The first campaign centered on the transformation of a downtown Sears building into a museum campus in 1991. The second campaign allowed Discovery Center to expand its exhibit and classroom space, create new exhibits, and build a shared exhibition hall with Burpee Museum in 2010.

Created the nation’s first community-built outdoor science park in 1991. The park, situated behind Discovery Center on the banks of the Rock River, has received numerous accolades. It was built by thousands of volunteers over the course of several weeks.

Participated in a seven-museum national collaborative that developed science-based traveling exhibitions that toured the country. Known as TEAMS, the collaborative received four National Science Foundation grants in recognition of the excellence of their work.

Formed long-term partnerships with NASA, providing access to information, funding, and resources to excite and inform children about space-related topics.

Established Fun for Everyone events (for children with disabilities and their families) and mentor memberships (for area social service agencies serving children and families), providing opportunities for hundreds of people to enjoy free visits to Discovery Center.

Established an endowment program for the museum currently valued at approximately $1 million.

“When I think of Sarah Wolf, I think of a young mom and teacher who simply wanted to improve the educational opportunities for local children and along the way created one of the finest children’s museums in the country,” said John Groh, president/CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Without Sarah’s indomitable spirit, her relentless drive for quality, her deep love for children and her creative ability to solve problems and seize opportunities the Discovery Center Museum would not be the crown jewel of Rockford’s museum community or the national model of excellence it is today.”

Wolf says she knows decades of hard work has paid off when she walks through the museum.

“I’ll just come in sometimes on the weekend and I don’t wear my nametag and I just watch,” Wolf said. “I get so much joy out of seeing families coming together, sometimes cross-generational, and just seeing them enjoying their children, interacting with the children, it’s very enriching and really rewarding.”

The museum’s board of directors has formed a search committee to identify Wolf’s successor.