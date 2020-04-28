Founder’s Landing at Davis Park to receive a new coat of paint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The seven story Founders Landing building at Davis Park will receive a makeover today, to match the new Embassy Suites hotel and convention center.

The building, which was last painted in the mid 1990’s, will be colored in white, grey, with accent colors of green, yellow and black.

Founder’s Landing sits on seven acres used to mark the approximate spot where Winnebago County’s first settler crossed the Rock River. The building was constructed in 1964.

The park has been used for concerts and movie nights.

