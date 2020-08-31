Four arrested after shooting outside new Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested Saturday after a person was shot outside the new Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Rockford.

According to Rockford Police, officers were near the hotel at 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunfire and saw smoke coming from the area of two cars seen traveling westbound on Cedar Street. The vehicles then split off and officers pursued both.

One vehicle crashed into a ditch and both occupants fled on foot, according to authorities.

Police say they were able to chase down the passenger, 27-year-old Kedrick Burden, who was taken into custody and charged with Resisting Arrest. Burden had been arrested in March in connection with a shooting at a party on Ogilby Road.

The driver, Rahime Briggs, 23, was found a short time later, police said. He was charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Driving on a Revoked License, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Resisting Arrest, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, being an Armed Habitual Criminal, and Theft.

Police say the second car crashed near Marchesano Drive and both occupants, Darion Gulley, 28, and Martayvious Evans, 22, were arrested on-scene.

Gulley was charged with various outstanding warrants and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Gulley is one of six people accused in an incident that resulted in the death of Phillip Trammell, 24, at a house party on Jefferson Street on May 3rd.

Evans was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and various traffic and outstanding warrant offenses.

Police say a shooting victim arrived a short time later at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials, bullets were found in the south facing side of the Embassy Suites Hotel.

