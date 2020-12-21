Four arrested in Belvidere drug bust

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four men were arrested in a drug bust conducted by Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics police on Friday.

According to officials, the arrests were the culmination of a several months long investigation into a suspected drug house in the 300 block of East Jackson Street.

Police say cocaine, four pounds of cannabis and US money were recovered.

Juan Aguilara, 42, faces charges of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Jayz Diaz, 21, was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis a class 3 felony. Diaz was also arrested for an unrelated Winnebago County warrant.

Luis Fernandez, 18, was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Jaedan Aguilera, 18, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

Police say additional charges are possible as the investigation is still ongoing.

