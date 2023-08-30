JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested after employees of Dick’s Sporting Goods reported several individuals were stealing merchandise from the business.

According to Janesville Police, the incident happened Monday, August 28th around 3:30 p.m.

Employees followed the thieves as they attempted to leave the store, at 2500 Milton Avenue, in a gold Ford SUV and a silver Kia, police said.

The SUV was stopped in the mall parking lot, but the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed, police said, before coming to a complete stop after other officers arrived.

Three occupants were taken into custody along with $300 worth of stolen goods.

Robert Johnson, 54, of Rockford, was later caught at a nearby Burger King after employees confirmed to police that he had arrived in a silver Kia. Police said Johnson appeared impaired when they spoke to him, but he refused sobriety tests. Results of a court-ordered blood draw are pending, authorities said.

Inside the Kia, police found $50 worth of stolen merchandise, along with open intoxicants.

Johnson was also wanted in Rockford for drug-related offenses, police said.

Michelle Kennedy, 55, of Rockford, was charged with retail theft.

Loretta Bell, 53, of Beloit, was charged with retail theft and drinking in public.

Lecia Wade, 55, of Rockford, was charged with retail theft.

Police said all stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the business.